20.01.2020
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 20

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 17 January 2020 was 913.34p (ex income) 914.99p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

20 January 2020

