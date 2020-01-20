The solar facility, near Lyon, will be developed by Engie unit Compagnie Nationale du Rhône. Tests will be carried out for three years at a project intended to demonstrate the benefits of combining solar with agriculture.From pv magazine France. The Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR) renewable energy unit of French oil and gas group Engie is developing a pilot agrivoltaic project near Lyon. The 150 kW facility will be installed this year at the Lyon-Dardilly-Ecully agricultural school in southwestern France. The project will be sited between an open field and a nursery and will feature mobile ...

