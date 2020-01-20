iGTB Announces World's First 100%, 45-minute Robotic Deployment of its fully-featured Transaction Banking Portal CBX

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, today announced that it has enabled CBX for Kubernetes Operators allowing our client's devops teams to provision and deploy on any type of cloud (public, private or hybrid) with a single click and without human involvement. This process, which usually takes weeks or more, and with the ever-present potential for error, is now fully automated.

CBX is a contextual, omnichannel front-end for banking businesses of all sizes, covering all capabilities, including cash management, payments, liquidity, collections, virtual accounts, cash flow forecasting, trade finance and supply chain finance. CBX uses OpenShift from Red Hat (recently acquired by IBM) with Kubernetes Operators to make life easy for its banking clients to incrementally deploy new domain packs, or apply hot updates. Deployment can be to any of the major providers and iGTB already has partnership agreements with AWS, IBM, Microsoft and Pivotal.

Herber de Ruijter, Head of Digital and Payments, iGTB, said: "Instead of bank-in-a-box, this technological breakthrough allows us to deliver bank component functionality on Kubernetes Operator tiles. We have fully modularised our cash management and transaction banking product portfolio so that each module can be provisioned similarly: module updates now need zero human intervention and will be deployed through the same tiles. This is similar to installing apps from an app store. Quite apart from the speed, cost and right-first-time benefits for the bank, it's just plain simpler."

iGTB also uses Kubernetes Operators to provision 3rd party partner applications through the same tile-based app store, for example for multi-factor authentication, content management and campaign management.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.,a global leader when it comes to applying true digital technology, is the world's first financial tech company that covers the entire spectrum of banking and insurance needs with its wide suite of products. It does so via its four lines of business, namely, Global Consumer Banking, iGTB (Global Transaction Banking), Risk, Treasury and Markets and Insurance Software. With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, today Intellect is a brand name that progressive financial institutions look to for their digital needs, and for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking for cutting-edge banking and insurance products and solutions, with that being the company's salient differentiator when enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world's first design centre for financial technology, reflects Intellect's commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, such that the growing need for digital transformation may be aptly addressed and answered. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 208 million, by serving more than 240 customers through offices in 91+ countries, with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain specialists, and technology experts in key financial hubs around the world. For further information about the company and the various solutions it offers, please visit intellectdesign.com. For further information about the transaction banking solutions offered by iGTB, please visit https://www.igtb.com/.

