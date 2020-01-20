Today, Monday, January 20th in Dublin, Ireland, IDA Ireland's 'Special Recognition Award' recognizing the contribution of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Ireland was presented to Apple by Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar and accepted by Apple CEO Tim Cook at a special 'Looking to the Future' event in Ireland. Pictured (L-R): Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland; Tim Cook, CEO, Apple; Taoiseach Leo Varadkar; and Frank Ryan, Chairman, IDA Ireland.

Today, Monday, January 20th in Dublin, Ireland, IDA Ireland's 'Special Recognition Award' recognizing the contribution of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Ireland was presented to Apple by Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar and accepted by Apple CEO Tim Cook at a special 'Looking to the Future' event in Ireland. Pictured (L-R): Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland; Tim Cook, CEO, Apple; Taoiseach Leo Varadkar; and Frank Ryan, Chairman, IDA Ireland. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO said: "Ireland has been a second home for Apple for forty years and this honor is even more special for us because it recognizes the contributions of our incredible team here who work tirelessly to serve our customers around the country, and around the world. I believe deeply that our most important work together is still ahead of us, and I'm grateful to the people of Ireland for their commitment to openness, to innovation and to the cooperation that will make possible the next generation of world-changing ideas."

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: Apple has invested and reinvested in Cork over 40 years now Apple's Cork site is an example of what is possible when a great company finds an exceptional pool of talent. Apple and its CEO have demonstrated continued commitment to Ireland over that 40 years making Apple a very deserving recipient of this inaugural award. Having established in Cork in 1980 as its first operation in Europe, with 60 employees, the company has grown to become the valued employer of some 6,000 people in quality jobs that it is today. Those 6,000 employees, including over 20 people who have been working at Apple for more than 35 years, are performing a wide variety of functions across Apple's global operations, building skills and expertise and contributing to the company's global success. The impact of Apple's investment and innovation extends far behind its own campus to the hundreds of companies and merchants of all sizes, across the country. who benefit from Apple's presence in Ireland."

