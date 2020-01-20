Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Landsbankinn hf 2 Org. no: 4710080280 3 LEI 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LBANK CBI 26 5 ISIN code IS0000031771 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer LANDSBANKINN HF/1.5 BD 20261120 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 2.620.000.000 10 Amount issued at this time 2.620.000.000 11 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Bullet, one principal payment at maturity 13 Amortization type, if other N/A --------------------- 14 Currency ISK 15 Currency, if other N/A --------------------- 16 Issue date January 21, 2020 17 First ordinary installment date November 20, 2026 18 Total number of installments 1 19 Installment frequency 1 20 Maturity date November 20, 2026 21 Interest rate 1.5% 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable 23 Floating interest rate, if other N/A --------------------- 24 Premium N/A --------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple 26 Simple/compound, if other N/A --------------------- 27 Day count convention Other 28 Day count convention, if other 30/360 29 Interest from date January 21, 2020 30 First ordinary coupon date November 20, 2020 31 Coupon frequency 1 32 Total number of coupon payments 7 33 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A --------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 36 Indexed Yes 37 Name of index Consumer Price Index 38 Daily index or monthly index Daily index 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------- 40 Base index value 473.133 41 Index base date January 21, 2020 Other Information 42 Call option No 43 Put option No 44 Convertible No 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 46 Additional information Possibility of extended maturity. Interest rate 2.0% from Maturity Date to Extended Maturity Date. Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes 48 Securities depository NASDAQ CSD Iceland 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 16, 2020 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to January 17, 2020 Trading 51 Date of admission to trading January 21, 2020 52 Symbol LBANK_CBI_26 53 Instrument subtype Mortgage bond 54 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 55 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS 56 Static volatility guards No 57 Dynamic volatility guards No 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 59 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond 60 Country Code IS