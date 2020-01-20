Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) was launched in 2011 with the aim of enabling UK-based investors to diversify their sources of income by investing overseas. As shown in the chart below, the UK market suffers a high degree of dividend concentration, with the top 10 dividend payers accounting for 55% of total UK dividends in 2018 compared with 9% for the top 10 payers globally. Since launch, HINT's investors have enjoyed total returns of c 10% a year, supported by well-covered dividends that have grown at a compound annual rate of 5.2%. While manager Ben Lofthouse's value-oriented investment approach has been somewhat at odds with growth- and momentum-driven markets recently, he is finding plenty of attractive investment opportunities.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...