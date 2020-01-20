WASHINGTON/DAVOS, January 20 (Reuters) - Global growth appears to have bottomed out but there is no rebound in sight and risks ranging from trade tensions to climate shocks makes the outlook uncertain, a top International Monetary Fund official said. For 2020 and 2021, the IMF trimmed back its global growth forecasts, mostly due to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in India and other emerging markets, even as it said that a U.S.-China trade deal added to hopes the activity was bottoming out. With ...

