At the request of Minesto AB, Minesto equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 21, 2020. Security name: MINESTO TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: MINEST TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013512712 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 188740 ---------------------------- Terms: TO3 give the holder the right, during the period until and including 30 april 2021, to subscribe for one new share at 16.20 SEK. If the strike price for the option is more than ten (10) percent higher than the volume-weighted avarage price of the company's share during the the period 20 April 2020 until and including 30 April 2020, the strike price shall be adjusted to the volume-weighted avarage price of the company's share during the period 20 April 2020 until and including 30 April 2020 multiplied by 1.10. The strike price shall, however, never be less than SEK 9.71. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Minesto AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr January 20, 2020 - April 30, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 28, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on 08-505 000 50.