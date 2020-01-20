Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.01.2020 | 17:20
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of FY 2019 First Quarter Financial Statements

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced that its financial statements for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ending September 30th, 2019, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:

The Dewey Electronics Corporation
James Ciabattoni
201-337-4700 x114

SOURCE: The Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573586/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-FY-2019-First-Quarter-Financial-Statements

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE