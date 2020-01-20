GSR Matrix Fund Launches Investment Plan of Global Sustainable Development Digital Economy

SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / On January 15th, 2020, the United Nations Sustainable Development Blockchain Forum was held at the UN headquarters in New York. The forum was jointly organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the United Nations Development Program and other United Nations departments, in collaboration with the Blockchain Alliance International (BAI), the Hong Kong Blockchain Association and the GSR Matrix Fund. This forum aimed to discuss the significance of blockchain technology in realizing the sustainable development goals of the UN.

The 2030 Agenda of the UN emphasizes that technology innovation plays an important role in sustainable development, especially blockchain (distributed ledger) technology. Initially, blockchain technology was mainly used for trading of digital currency. In recent years, there are more and more application scenarios, some of which have already been applied to the implementation of the UN sustainable development plan, such as reducing food waste, ensuring the sustainable development of production and production process by means of tracing raw materials, encouraging companies to adopt sustainable ways to do production, ensuring consumers have access to the information about sustainable lifestyles, and providing legal and financial services to refugees and people in poor areas.

Mr. Ender Xu (left), founding chairman of the Global Blockchain Investment Alliance and managing partner of GSR Matrix Fund accepted the certificate and award issued by Ambassador Alexandru Cujba

In order to support the UN to achieve the goal of global sustainable development, as the major sponsor of this forum and one of the ten major initiators of the United Nations Blockchain Alliance International , as well as the only one organization focuses on investing in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and Internet of Things(IOT), GSR Matrix Fund announced the official launch of the investment plan of sustainable development of digital economy globally. The founding chairman of the Global Blockchain Investment Alliance and the managing partner of GSR Matrix Fund Mr. Ender Xu, on behalf of the fund, accepted the certificate and award issued by Ambassador Alexandru Cujba, the host of the conference, the chairman of the United Nations Blockchain Alliance International, the vice president of the 63rd United Nations General Assembly, and the former vice president of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Mr. Jay Liang, managing partner of GSR Matrix Fund, and Ms. Aimee Jin, vice president of GRS Digital Fund attended the forum as well. Mr. Liang said in a keynote speech on global inclusive development of fin-tech on behalf of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association HKBA: "Blockchain is not only a technological innovation, but also a social reform. Combined with artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and other cutting-edge technologies, blockchain can enable people to enjoy financial services equally, promote the widespread sharing of capital, and further break the traditional relations of production. "

Mr. Jay Liang, founding chairman of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association is delivering a keynote speech

Currently, the threshold for financial services is high. However, blockchain as a machine of trust, will break borders of nations and create a full-coverage financial service system by low-cost and high-efficient digital currencies. GSR Matrix Fund is based on the principles of deep cultivation, value-driven, and technology empowerment, focusing on value investment in high-growth areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, big data and the Internet of Things. Taking this forum as an opportunity, GSR Matrix Fund will take the promotion of sustainable development as its goal, promote the application and practice of innovative technologies such as blockchain globally, and build a digital economy that will benefit the world.

