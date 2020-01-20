Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced its financial calendar for 2020.
Information
Date*
2019 4Q Cash Position
January 21, 2020
2019 Full-Year Financial Update and Statements
March 12, 2020
2020 1Q Cash Position
April 21, 2020
Annual General Meeting
April 29, 2020
2020 First-Half Financial Update and Statements
July 30, 2020
2020 3Q Cash Position
October 20, 2020
2020 4Q Cash Position
January 19, 2021
* This financial calendar is provided for information only, and may be subject to changes. The Company's updated financial calendar is available on its corporate website.
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010), is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.
