JCDecaux rated on CDP 'A List' for its leading approach on climate change

Paris, January 20th, 2020 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that it has been commended for its climate action this year, achieving a place on global environmental impact non-profit CDP's prestigious 'A List' for climate change, based on the company's climate reporting in 2018.

JCDecaux, who was already rated on the CDP's List since 2011, was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data submitted by the company through CDP's 2019 climate change questionnaire. JCDecaux is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of thousands that are scored on A list each year

Published each year, CDP's environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess the 8,400 responding companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Just a few months after JCDecaux reaffirming its commitment to the climate and renewable energy and being the first OOH company to join RE100, a global leadership initiative for companies committed to 100% renewable electricity, during the Climate Week in New York in September 2019, this position on CDP's 'A List' recognises once again the Group's sustainability strategy and the relevance of its R&D policy, driven by the daily actions of its teams worldwide.

For example, JCDecaux is eagerly working to reduce the energy consumption of its analogue furniture by replacing existing lighting systems with LED lighting and smart lighting solutions. By changing the way lighting is used, such as moderating brightness or fitting motion sensors, these solutions improve the energy performance of the furniture by over 60%.

A selective strategy with a premium focus is implemented for JCDecaux digital street furniture. To ensure that the electricity consumption of its screens is precisely in line with their function and expected use, a strict criteria of quality and energy efficiency during selection is applied.

Over the past ten years, JCDecaux has also developed the use of photovoltaic solar panels in its furniture to increase the use of renewable energies.

End of 2019, JCDecaux covers 75 % of its electricity consumptions thanks to renewable energy and 19 countries already cover their needs at 100%, 3 years in advance from the 2022 objective.

JCDecaux is also promoting vehicles of low environmental impact for its fleets, supplying employees with low-emission vehicles (electric LPG, hybrid, etc.) whenever possible.

R&D engineers make life cycle analysis for products developments, apply eco-design principles and refurbishes furniture, in line with the principles of the circular economy. As a result of these combined actions, between 2017 and 2018, JCDecaux has reduced its carbon emission by 33%.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: "Congratulations to the companies that achieved a position on CDP's A List this year, for leading in environmental performance and transparency. The scale of the business risks from the climate emergency, deforestation and water insecurity are vast - as are the opportunities from addressing them - and it's clear the private sector has a vital role to play at this critical time. The A List companies are leading the market in corporate sustainability, tackling environmental risks and setting themselves up to thrive in tomorrow's economy."

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are very pleased to get our position on the CDP's A List, recognising the long-term approach that we have taken to achieve development through a sustainable business model that respects the planet and its inhabitants. It's a great recognition which will reinforce the trust of our clients who care about CDP scoring and know that it reflects a certain maturity and leadership face to climate change urgency. Sustainability, as a core element of the company's strategy, definitely enables us to anticipate future changes and represents a significant driver of growth and innovation for JCDecaux, permanently transforming us into a economic, social and environmental player ever more responsible and committed."

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$96 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2019. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2018 revenue: €3,619m, H1 2019 revenue: €1,842.3m

Present in 4,030 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 800 million people in more than 80 countries

13,030 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognized for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP 'A List' rankings

1,061,200 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (528,660 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 170 airports and 277 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (326,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (137,020 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (645,540 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (239,300 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (72,880 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,170 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (16,450 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini

+33

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial

+33

Attachment