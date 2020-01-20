Regulatory News:

On January 20, 2020, Gecina's (Paris:GFC) Board of Directors appointed Mr Jérôme Brunel as an observer for a three-year term of office.

Mr Jérôme Brunel's expertise, particularly in terms of governance, CSR and public affairs, represents a significant asset, complementing the expert capabilities that are already in place within Gecina's Board of Directors.

After joining Crédit Lyonnais at the end of 1990, Jérôme Brunel held several operational leadership positions in France, Asia and North America, before becoming its Head of Human Resources in 2001. When Crédit Agricole and Crédit Lyonnais merged in 2003, he was appointed Head of Human Resources for the Crédit Agricole Group. He was then Head of the Regional Banks Division, Head of Private Equity, Head of Private Banking and Head of Public Affairs for Crédit Agricole S.A. He served as the Group's Corporate Secretary until he retired at December 31, 2019.

This appointment, which will be ratified at the Company's next general meeting on April 23, 2020, is connected to a potential directorship for Mr Jérôme Brunel, and this proposal will be submitted for approval at this general meeting.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

