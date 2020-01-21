LONDON, Jan 20, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - EXX Africa publishes a special report on Angola shadow state executives who imperil the country's privatisation process.Using a high-profile anti-corruption campaign as a distraction, the Angolan political and business elite is once again deeply entrenched in embezzling funds from Sonangol contracted services.Ongoing trials and investigations in Angola display a lack of judicial due process and government bias in politically motivated targeted prosecutions, as well as public tarnishing of senior judges and prosecutors.This pattern bodes ominously for the IMF-backed privatisation agenda in which the ruling elite will seek lucrative stakes in state assets through opaque financing structures.The transition of political power in Angola has failed to root out entrenched state corruption over the past two and a half years, while the current government is engaged in new forms of fraud and embezzlement of state revenues.For any further comment or a full copy of the report, please contact info@exxafrica.comAbout EXX AfricaEXX Africa is a specialist intelligence firm providing analysis and forecasts on political, security, and economic risk across all African countries. The company was founded in 2015 and has since become a leading risk advisory and consultancy with a broad network of clients ranging from DFIs, banks, traders, corporates, and insurers, to governments and military forces worldwide.Media Contact:Robert BesselingExecutive Directorrobert.besseling@exxafrica.comhttps://www.exxafrica.comSource: EXX AfricaCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.