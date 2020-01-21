SINGAPORE, Jan 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - After globally launching the new Azelis tagline 'Innovation through formulation' and corporate video in July 2019, Azelis Asia Pacific now unveils its own video, which describes the forces behind the strong growth Azelis has experienced in the region over recent years. The newly released video is also a reinforcement of the company's continuous investment in formulation and application expertise.Highlights & rationale- Azelis launches its regional video for Asia Pacific, elaborating on growth drivers and strengths it has to offer to the territory.- The new video is a testimony to Azelis' strategy to be an innovation service provider to all customers and sectors.- The video is accessible here. https://youtu.be/BLUZBZLy9o4Azelis creates value with and for its partners by turning ideas into market-leading solutions that drive growth. The company routinely provides its customers with innovative formulations that address the most stringent market requirements and consumer trends. This is made possible through its 25 application laboratories in Asia Pacific, along with its experienced, market-focused sales teams.The new video for Asia Pacific builds on the global Azelis brand movie, and has been created to reflect the unique culture and structure embraced by Azelis across the region. In the video, the Azelis Asia Pacific management talks about the opening of new labs, achievements in the different market segments, the growth of the 300-strong team and work-life balance and equal opportunities for all Azelis employees.Laurent Nataf, CEO Azelis Asia Pacific, comments: "We are proud of what the Azelis team in Asia Pacific has accomplished in the past few years - it's a true testimony of the passion and dedication our team has. We have seen significant growth and have built solid partnerships with both customers and principals. Having our region-specific video now enables us to present ourselves to current and future business partners even better and to showcase the business growth and professionalism we succeeded to establish over the past couple of years."Contact informationAzelisMarina KapteinCommunications DirectorE-mail: marina.kaptein@azelis.comAbout AzelisAzelis is a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients present in over 40 countries across the globe with around 2,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to about 40,000 customers, creating a turnover of EUR1.94 billion (2018).Throughout our extensive network of over 60 application laboratories, our award-winning technical staff help customers develop formulations. We combine a global reach with a local focus to offer a reliable, integrated service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. And we believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.www.azelis.comSource: AzelisCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.