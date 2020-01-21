VIP-Media: Top E-commerce Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Since the launch of Amazon and other technological and internet giants, e-commerce has been growing stronger. Most retail commerce is starting to be made online rather than in person. But e-commerce can be varied, and multiple people can get involved in this industry, as it covers many interests. To learn more about e-commerce and the future of this trend in 2020, check out these six e-commerce experts:

-Travis Lubinsky

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @trav

Trav is the founder of Flex Watches. Each color of watch they sell represents a different charity that they partner with to give back 10%. He was featured on MTV's "Real World" and CNBC's "The Profit" with Marcus Lemonis. He is an e-commerce expert with over 10 years of experience. He generated over 1 million dollars within a year of launching his first website, and has sold 8 figures directly to consumers. Trav is also a licensing expert and has created products for some of the biggest brands in the world such as Star Wars, Minions and WWE.

-Richard Jordan

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @richardjordan

Richard Jordan got started in e-commerce in 2016 and made his first $100K by 2017 and $1M by 2018. He runs stores that equal up to $380K/mo. His e-commerce businesses are all private label brands and the goal of them is to exit with a healthy profit. His first exit was in 2019 for a $580K buyout exit. Richard's biggest accomplishments have been exiting one of his brands and buying 3 rentals in California in December. In addition, his e-commerce businesses and SMMA fuel as a cash cow for his real estate investments, which averages a 67% annual return.

-Laz Chavez

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @LazChavez

Laz Chavez is a Cuban-born immigrant living in Miami who has been involved with e-commerce for the past 5 years. He was studying at Cornell to become a Mechanical Engineer, but was looking for ways to make some extra money. Then one day he and his business partner, Richard, got involved in dropshipping. It took 7 months of testing and failing until they saw their first profitable day. Those first 7 months were the hardest because they weren't sure if they were doing something wrong or if it was the system. Those 7 months really helped them to discern which of those variables were in their control and let them focus their efforts into those variables. Once they figured that out, they started making regular sales and kept scaling from there. At one point, they were making so many sales that it was impossible for them to handle everything so they began to outsource various tasks and really started to automate their business. After 3 years in the game, some 7-figure months and a ton of trial and error, they decided to share their knowledge about E-com with the public and started "The Ecom Profit Masterclass." Their students started seeing success, they kept growing and created a community of like minded entrepreneurs on a similar path to financial freedom. Nowadays, some of these students are more profitable than Laz and Richard are. They provided the fundamentals, but all of that growth was due to the students' own experimentation and efforts.

-Richard Telf

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @RichardTelfOfficial

Richard Telf is a first generation Cuban immigrant who has been doing e-commerce for about five years now. When he began there was always an interest in business and finding ways to earn money beyond a regular job. He knew about dropshipping, but was uncertain about whether it worked or not. After doing some immense research on coaches, he went half and half on a course with his current business partner Laz Chavez. It was seven hard months confused, frustrated and profitless. Richard and Laz were trying to build an E-commerce business alongside going to school, working jobs and maintaining their social lives, so the workload was monstrous, but they kept at it. At one point, they finally figured it out. They were too invested in the products they picked before actually testing them. After they let go of this attachment, they tested, evaluated and experimented relentlessly. That's when everything changed for them. Suddenly, they were making hundreds of sales daily and decided to keep expanding their testing mindset. Two years later they did their first 7 figure month, had finished college, and quit their day jobs to focus all of their efforts into business. Richard realized the true blessing that came from e-commerce. He is able to spend time doing what he finds fulfilling, creating amazing memories with family and friends without having to worry about where the money will come from. That's when Richard realized this blessing is something that CAN and SHOULD be shared with anyone willing to listen and give it a shot. Richard and Laz decided to share this freedom with strangers over the internet and started "The Ecom Profit Masterclass" in the hopes that they would experience similar joy. To date, they have over 1,000 students and they couldn't be happier. Don't let any other person be the gauge of your success, your "limitations" only affect you as long as you believe in them.

-HighKey Brothers (Jordan Lintz, Luke Lintz, and Jackson Lintz)

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @highkeyco, @jordanlintz, @lukelintz, @jacksonlintz

The HighKey Brothers aka The Lintz Brothers, Jordan, Luke and Jackson, all own and run HighKey Technology Inc. This e-commerce business was created by them three years ago, today the brand name HighKey is recognizable all across North America. The HighKey Brothers love to stay engaged with current pop culture. In doing so they create and curate content according to their target demographic and tie in their top selling product (HighKey Wireless Earbuds) to achieve the ultimate branding. Family is first and business is a close second. The HighKey name has now expanded from our e-commerce company into two other quickly growing companies; HighKey Agency Inc. (social media agency) and HighKey Clout Inc. (podcast & Instagram growth). Jordan, Luke, and Jackson are a phenomenal trio that will continue to crusade the social media space.

- Kevin A. Sausville

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @sausvillekevin

Kevin Sausville grew up in his hometown Wyckoff, NJ. About a month before he graduated high school, Kevin was using all of his spare time to study e-commerce and the skills it took to earn the big dollars as a business owner. The business model he wanted to attempt is called "dropshipping"--reselling items through social media platforms with paid advertisements without actually touching/handling any inventory. He started his first shopify site in June of 2018 with a loan of $1500 from his father and with support from a mentor. He continued to expand his knowledge and experience and became the owner of a multi-million dollar company from his office at home at just 21 years old. Kevin now aims to change the world in a very positive way with what he earns from this business, and looks forward to a hardworking and successful 2020.

