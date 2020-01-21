

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) reported that its third-quarter EBITDA, excluding the restructuring result, rose to 47 million euros from 39 million euros in the prior-year quarter. The latest-quarter included a positive one-time gain of around 25 million euros from the sale of Hi-Tech Coatings.



The lower volume, pressure on margins in the trading business with consumables and regional shifts with a less favorable product mix had a particularly negative impact. At the same time, high upfront investments in the area of digital printing still faced insufficient sales, the company said.



Sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal year were lower than expected at 567 million euros due to the reluctance to invest in Germany, Great Britain and the rest of Central Europe as a result of the economic situation, and were below the previous year's figure of 579 million euros.



'The development in the third quarter and the expectation of a continued low propensity to invest in key European markets means that even in the traditionally strong fourth quarter of the current financial year, sales and earnings are expected to be down on the previous year, with implications for the annual forecast,' the company said.



The company now expects full-year sales to be slightly below the previous year's level of around 2.490 billion euros. Until now, the company has assumed a stable sales trend.



Annual EBITDA, excluding the restructuring result and the one-off income from the sale of Hi-TechCoatings, is expected to be in a range of 5.5 to 6.0 percent of sales due to the lower sales expectation, declining trade margins and the unfavorable region and product mix. It was previously expected that Annual EBITDA, excluding items, to be 6.5 to 7.0 percent of sales.



The company projected annual earnings after tax will be slightly negative. Previously, it expected balanced after tax.



As earlier said, the company is in an advanced stage of developing a comprehensive package of measures to improve profitability over the long term, Heidelberg said. The aim is to streamline the product portfolio, sell non-core businesses as announced, make organizational structures and processes more efficient, optimize the international production network, and significantly reduce the overall cost base, Heidelberg said.



The company noted that it will provide comprehensive information as soon as the planning for this package of measures has been completed.



The company said it will publish the complete interim report for the third quarter 2019/20 on February 11, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

