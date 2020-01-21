Technavio has been monitoring the global science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys market and it is poised to grow by USD 914.37 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Growth of collaborative environment in educational institutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, intense competition from mobile games might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
- Offline channels
- Online channels
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys marketcovers the following areas:
- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market size
- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market trends
- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market industry analysis
This study identifies the introduction of subscription services for STEM toys as one of the prime factors driving STEM toys market growth during the next few years.
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the STEM toys market, including some of the vendors such as Hasbro, Learning Resources, LEGO Group, Mattel and Spin Master. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem) toys market vendors
