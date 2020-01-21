Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNFH ISIN: CA71677J1012 Ticker-Symbol: SER1 
Stuttgart
21.01.20
08:06 Uhr
0,326 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,326
0,344
08:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROTAL CORP0,3260,00 %