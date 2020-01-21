DGAP-Media / 2020-01-21 / 08:00 *YOC opens third German Location in Hamburg* *Berlin / Hamburg, 21 January 2020* - The mobile-first ad technology company YOC is opening a branch office in Hamburg, one of Germany's leading media locations, thus enhancing proximity to its customers and partners. The opening of the new office will strengthen direct cooperation with agencies, publishers and technology partners and further promote the acquisition of new customers and partnerships. As Head of Sales, Jan-Philipp Beck and his team will be responsible for key accounts in Hamburg. "Jan-Philipp is a recognized expert in the industry due to his sales expertise at Axel Springer, Gruner + Jahr, Google and most recently at Ströer Digital. We are pleased that he will support us on our growth path and continuously expand the team in Hamburg," comments Jan Gräwen, Managing Director of YOC Mobile Advertising GmbH. "The decision to open a location in Hamburg was of high strategic importance for our corporate development in our home market Germany. The expansion follows our mission to provide our partners with outstanding technology combined with excellent consulting and service and accelerates the growth of the entire corporate group," adds Dirk Kraus, founder and CEO of YOC AG. *About YOC* YOC is a mobile-first ad technology company, aiming to deliver the best digital branding advertising and therefore driving superior value for advertisers, publishers and users. With VIS.X(R), our next-generation programmatic advertising platform, YOC combines efficient media trading with high impact ad formats and enables advertisers to create improved awareness for their brands with brand-safe inventory. Renowned, premium publishers are integrated with the platform providing global reach at scale. With our proprietary technology stack and a long-standing expertise, YOC is known for delivering excellent and continuous high-quality service and fast execution. YOC was founded in 2001 and is listed in the Prime Standard at the Deutsche Börse Stock Exchange and operates offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Vienna, and Warsaw. For more information visit yoc.com. [1] *Contact * YOC AG Public Relations Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Tel.: +49-30-726162-0 pr@yoc.com www.yoc.com [2] End of Media Release Issuer: YOC AG Key word(s): Internet and Multimedia 2020-01-21 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 E-mail: ir@yoc.com Internet: www.yoc.com ISIN: DE0005932735 WKN: 593273 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 956687 End of News DGAP Media 956687 2020-01-21 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c6c2ff77eb7b293588c603bd60658951&application_id=956687&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ac266f3fae99f4b50c7a287e15ac1f20&application_id=956687&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

