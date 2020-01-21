

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported profit before tax of 101.2 million pounds for the six months ended 30 November 2019 compared to 113.0 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 22.2 pence compared to 24.6 pence.



For the first-half, net trading revenue was 249.9 million pounds, compared to 251.0 million pounds, last year. The Group noted that prior year period benefitted from two months of trading prior to the ESMA product intervention measures coming into effect.



For fiscal 2020, the Group expects: to return to revenue growth; and to maintain the 43.2 pence per share annual dividend. Also, the Group reiterated its medium-term financial targets.



An interim dividend of 12.96 pence per share will be paid on 27 February 2020 to those members on the register at the close of business on 31 January 2020.



