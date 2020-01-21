Partnership with CCL signals PredictImmune's ever increasing focus on driving sales of PredictSure IBD across existing and new markets

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, today confirmed that it has entered into a commercial agreement with CCL, to provide PredictSURE IBDto clinicians and gastroenterologists in the UK, Ireland (non-exclusive), the Middle East and the Balkans (exclusively).

Under the agreement, Cambridge based CCL will manage and facilitate the fulfilment of orders of PredictSURE IBD,as well as receive and process all samples.

The commercially focused agreement will give increasing numbers of patients access to the world's first, truly validated and CE-marked prognostic test for guiding treatment options in IBD (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis). It enables both clinicians and patients to understand, at the point of diagnosis, the likely course of disease differentiating between an aggressive or milder form. Understanding the projected course of the disease opens up the possibility of implementing better treatment choices and lifestyle changes much earlier on in the treatment process, leading to improved outcomes and quality of life.

Tony Cooke, CEO, Cambridge Clinical Laboratories commented of the partnership:

"At Cambridge Clinical Laboratories we provide healthcare professionals worldwide with the most advanced testing services. We're delighted to be working with PredictImmune and adding PredictSURE IBD, it will be a great addition to our library of services. This test, which will be available from mid-February, will be a life changer for patients at the early stage of their diagnosis. We would encourage anyone who feels this test could be appropriate for them to speak to their healthcare provider."

Paul Kinnon, CEO, PredictImmune added: "This latest partnership will enable increasing numbers of patients across the UK and Ireland, as well as further afield, to access PredictSURE IBD and gain a greater understanding of the likely course of their disease and how best to manage it. The adoption of PredictSURE IBD is accelerating globally, due both to this partnership and the progress we are making in our two clinical studies (PROFILE and PRECIOUS). These exciting developments are bringing the life-changing benefits that early and accurate prediction of the likely course of IBD can have on quality of life to more and more patients. We look forward to a long-lasting and rewarding partnership with the CCL team."

PredictSURE IBD is an easy-to-set-up blood-based biomarker test, combined with a sophisticated, proprietary algorithm. Based on 10 years of extensive research on gene expression profiling of CD8+ T cells, PredictSURE IBD is a major step towards personalised medicine in IBD.

For more information please visit: www.predictimmune.com

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005025/en/

Contacts:

Limewash, PR Agency

Sarah Brereton, Director

Tel: +44 (0)1223 813 560