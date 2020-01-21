TOKYO, Jan 21, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and NTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. announced today that they will provide IoT solution for YANMAR's SMARTASSIST, a cutting-edge remote management system for IoT-enabled machinery due to be launched in India this spring. This solution is a part of DOCOMO's GlobiotTM global IoT initiative, which provides global connectivity and operational support and consulting to Japanese enterprises with global IoT deployments.Utilizing a GPS antenna and a communication terminal, SMARTASSIST collects extensive data on operating conditions in real-time. This data is then used to manage and maintain machines and optimize their operating conditions, averting costly breakdowns. This labor-saving technology greatly facilitates machine management and contributes to a reduction in the cost of machines over their life cycle.In addition to complying with India's anticipated data roaming regulations, companies are required to acquire certification for any communication equipment they utilize in the country. It can be challenging for foreign companies to obtain information on local regulations and arrange local connectivity to enable the deployment of their IoT services in the country.YANMAR's adoption of DOCOMO's GlobiotTM one-stop solution will help address these challenges by having advices on local network coverage, compliance with local regulations and the acquisition of certification. It will also help with the selection of appropriate local mobile network providers as well as provide support and troubleshooting via the Globiot Service Desk.Going forward, DOCOMO and DOCOMO ASIA expect to further collaborate with cutting-edge companies by introducing new IoT solutions that will help enterprise customers raise their productivity and create new values.This IoT solution will be showcased at DOCOMO Open House 2020 in Tokyo on January 23-24, 2020.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 79 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.About NTT DOCOMO ASIANTT DOCOMO ASIA Pte. Ltd. (UEN number: 201228945N), a Singapore-based subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, provides mobile solutions and conducts research aimed at developing new business opportunities in Singapore and neighboring countries in Asia. Based on shared values with NTT DOCOMO, NTT DOCOMO ASIA is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with business partners, by driving forward with global ICT-related solutions that change the way people work. For more information, please visit New windowhttp://www.docomo-asia.com/index_en.html.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.