For the second year in a row, European CEO magazine is featuring Noel Moran, the Chief Executive Officer of Prepaid Financial Services at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland this week. This is the 50th anniversary of the annual event and the 11th year of European CEO's involvement where world leaders and 3,000 delegates will be in attendance.

PFS' Founder is the current European CEO European Entrepreneur of the Year. Mr. Moran also won the pan-European honour in 2018, becoming the first person ever to win twice. He has just been nominated for the prestigious award for the third year in a row following lengthy deliberations by the judging panel.

"Noel Moran is a titan of industry being profiled at DAVOS 2020 once again this year," said James Watson, Senior Awards Manager at European CEO. "Traditionally, each January, Switzerland is transformed into a hub which enables global initiatives, historic shifts, industry breakthroughs and economic empowerment throughout the world. We feel PFS' acclaimed diversity and inclusion record is a significant differentiator."

"It is an honour to be associated with European CEO at Davos again this year," commented Noel Moran, CEO at PFS. "I am surprised and delighted to be nominated for the Entrepreneur of the Year title for the third time. This could not have happened without the dedication to the FinTech industry of the entire Prepaid Financial Services team."

About PFS

PFS, an agile and Dual Regulated FinTech, is a Payment Provider of Choice delivering robust payment technology solutions and offers world-class innovation in electronic money. A pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, PFS' award-winning solutions include eWallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, IBAN accounts and consumer and business current accounts in the UK and Eurozone.

PFS is one of Europe's largest eMoney issuers and has returned profits for 11 consecutive years. With programmes active in 25 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by Governments, Local Authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Traditional Banks and a comprehensive list of Corporates.

PFS is chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly by providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services Ireland Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Authorised and Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

