Funding from a consortium of international investors Mainport Innovation Fund II, Wentworth Limited, and Breed Reply to more than double the size of the RazorSecure team and drive European and US expansion

RazorSecure has raised £2.6 million from a jointly-led consortium of investors to support the Company's international expansion and to grow the business. RazorSecure's advanced cybersecurity software secures critical transport systems from the growing risks of cybercrime.

The investment consortium includes: Mainport Innovation Fund II, a leading Dutch venture capital fund focused on the transport sector; growth investor, Wentworth Limited; and, Europe's leading Internet of Things (IoT) investor, Breed Reply. Breed Reply initially invested in RazorSecure in 2016. Founded by Alex Cowan in 2015, RazorSecure has so far raised more than £4 million, including the new round.

RazorSecure's primary customers are in the rail and aviation sectors. The Company's ambition is to serve a broader market. This includes the automotive and shipping industries, both in the UK and across the Globe. The funding will help RazorSecure enter these sectors, and the Company plans to more than double its team from 12 to 27 people to deliver its strategy. As well as investment, the Consortium will provide strategic advice and support to help the Company fulfil its ambitions.

Since it launched, RazorSecure has worked with transport operators and system suppliers such as Arriva, Icomera, Nomad Digital and VT Miltope to defend their brand reputation and operational continuity in their systems from cyber-attacks. By using artificial intelligence, RazorSecure's software detects how a system operates typically, and then identifies any deviation from it as a possible threat. This is a different approach to traditional cybersecurity software which focuses on known viruses and hacks.

RazorSecure's distinctive approach enables it to keep the number of hacks to a minimum while remaining effective for the life of the system. One key advantage of the RazorSecure solution is that it does not require a permanent connection to the internet, which is critical in transport systems. Due to their importance, and millions of passengers, transport systems are an attractive target for hackers. A potential hack can result in inconveniences for travellers, for instance through theft of data, or travel disruptions, or in worst-case scenarios, put safety at risk.

Alex Cowan, Founder, RazorSecure said: "2019 was a good year for RazorSecure as we secured great international customers and partners. With the strategic vision and investment of our investors, we aim to more than double the size of our team, and expand our international customer base. We want to take advantage of the incredible growth opportunities we see.

"The world is waking up to the vulnerability of transport systems to cybercrime. Since May 2018, the European NIS Directive requires transport organisations to ensure active intrusion protection against cyber risks. Vulnerabilities exist in the most unlikely places throughout a network, and a transport network with many moving vehicles is particularly challenging to protect. Attacks on 'non-critical' networks such as entertainment systems or passenger Wi-Fi seem relatively harmless but can be a gateway for hackers to 'critical' safety systems."

