The global amino acid market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005412/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global amino acid market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing prevalence of health problems such as diabetes, digestive disorders, allergies, and obesity have forced people to become more health conscious. This has led to the increased consumption of dietary supplements that help maintain the daily dose of vital nutrients and proteins required by the body. Amino acids are organic compounds that help in fulfilling the protein requirement in body and form a significant part of both human and animal nutrition. Thus, there is a high demand for amino acid supplements as they lower the chances of heart attack or stroke, boost energy, and prevent muscle loss.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40821

As per Technavio, the expanding application of amino acids in skin care products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Amino Acid Market: Expanding Application of Amino Acids in Skin Care Products

Consumers are increasingly opting for personal care and cosmetic products containing organic ingredients. The rising awareness around the harmful effects of chemicals is a key reason for this shift in consumer preference. Amino acids are classified as organic compounds and are thus considered safe for skin because they are procured from natural resources such as plants. These amino acids are required for the production of collagen, fibrinogen, and elastin, which keep the skin healthy, smooth, and young. Amino acids are also used in skincare products such as cleansers, toners, face creams, and serums. Such applications of amino acids in skincare products will drive the growth of the amino acid market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increasing use of amino acid as animal feed additives, and increasing acquisitions and joint ventures will have a significant impact on the growth of the amino acid market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Amino Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the amino acid market by application (animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to maintain its lead and register the highest incremental growth. This is due to factors such as the increasing consumption of protein-rich food, which in turn, will influence the growth of amino acid market size.and lead to an increase the number of amino acid production plants in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005412/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com