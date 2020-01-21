Hilco Valuation Services Europe Hires Real Estate Veteran Edward Jeffery

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Valuation Services Europe and Real Estate Advisory Services UK and Europe are pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Jeffery as Associate Director of the Real Estate Advisory Services department.

Mr. Jeffery has over 20 years' experience in valuation, restructuring and insolvency matters across a broad spectrum of real estate classes providing advice to lenders, restructuring and insolvency practitioners and corporates.

Commenting on the appointment, Jon Cookson Managing Director, Real Estate Advisory said, "I am delighted to welcome Edward to the team. Edward's substantial experience will be of huge benefit as we continue to expand our Real Estate service to provide our clients with a comprehensive valuation and disposal platform across all asset classes."

Mr. Jeffery's previous experience has included Sanderson Weatherall and Edward Symmons (now Lambert Smith Hampton).

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialised business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

