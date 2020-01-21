Abu Dhabi University Initiates Student Chapter With IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)

ABU DHABI, U.A.E, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing and bridging the skills gap of the management accounting profession around the world.

The MoU sees ADU become one of the first universities in the region to develop a student chapter with the support of IMA to boost knowledge sharing whilst raising awareness of the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) certification. Through this agreement, ADU seeks to support its students in acquiring professional certifications, such as IMA's CMA, which complement their academic studies at the university and prepare them for their professional careers. Certification programs of the sort provide an advanced-level assessment for accounting and finance professionals in business with extensive focus on financial reporting, planning, performance and control, and financial decision-making.

Commenting on this collaboration, Prof. Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, said: "Abu Dhabi University is dedicated to the intellectual development of individuals who will graduate to be leaders, making a positive contribution to national and global betterment and prosperity. We are delighted to be working alongside IMA to achieve our common objective of providing a holistic education experience. Ultimately, we endeavour to empower budding professionals to pursue globally relevant qualifications which will undoubtedly enhance their future career prospects."

Hanadi Khalife, Senior Director of MEA and India operations at IMA, highlighted the institute's global commitment to bridging the skills gap through ongoing initiatives which drive value to young aspiring professionals and said, "With automation and digital transformation continuously impacting the finance and accounting profession globally, we believe it is our duty to ensure that the continuous learning and information we have access to be shared with the people who will be leading organizations in the future. Arming them with knowledge of not only best, but also current and relevant, practices is key to ensuring that they are able to not only hit the ground running in their professional careers but to thrive in their future roles. We look forward to a successful collaboration with ADU and are confident that this initiative will present tremendous benefits to their students and the overall profession in the region."

"This collaboration is a great investment in our students, reflecting ADU's proactive role in harnessing their academic talents. The university will be creating a student chapter with the support of IMA to enhance the knowledge and awareness of IMA and CMA, making it one of the first in the region to carry out such an ambitious program," added Prof. Ahmad.

In line with the agreement, IMA has committed to providing CMA scholarships to the top ten distinguished ADU students from all specializations within the university. Furthermore, IMA and ADU will be working together to support and enhance various research programs for faculty members.

About IMA (Institute of Management Accountants):

IMA, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About Abu Dhabi University (ADU)

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU's College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). It is also worth mentioning that the College of Health Sciences is currently obtaining accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2019 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 701-750 universities in the world, was listed among the top 150 of the best universities in the world under 50 years of age, the 27th best university in the Arab world, and the seventh in the UAE. ADU also earned the second spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 10 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

