Acetone Market Size to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acetone market size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for specialty chemicals and solvents manufactured from acetone in end-use industries, such as automotive, construction and electronics is anticipated to propel the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Acetone consumption for the production of bisphenol A is projected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of around 5% from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising demand in polycarbonate production

The manufacturer to end-user or the direct distribution channel is anticipated to hold the dominant market share of 80.1% by 2025, due to the various cost and timeline advantages to end-users

Solvents manufacturing is one of the leading application segments in terms of growth. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025, owing to higher volume of chemical consumption of the product compared to the other applications

The India acetone market is anticipated to exceed USD 147 million by 2025, owing to the rising demand from different end-use industries, such as construction and electronics coupled with increasing chemical imports

In July 2019 , INEOS Phenol announced that it will be increasing its feedstock efficiency and availability by building a 750,000-tonne Cumene unit in Gladbeck, Marl. It will use pipeline connections between the acetone and INEOS' phenol manufacturing site

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Acetone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (MMA, BPA, Solvents), By Distribution Channel, By Grade (Technical, Specialty), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/acetone-market

Solvents manufactured from acetone have a strong demand in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, agrochemicals, and paints and coatings manufacturing. Paints and coatings used in automobile, construction, and industrial segments are one of the largest consumer groups. The excellent solvent power exhibited toward synthetic resins, such as vinyl, nitrocellulose, and acrylics has boosted the application of acetone in coating formulation. Acetone is considered as one of the most efficient solvents as most of the waxes, oils, and dyestuffs are soluble in it.

Among the two commercially available grades, the market for specialty grade acetone is comparatively low, however, it has high growth potential owing to its unique properties and rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical industry is witnessing strong growth globally and especially in U.S. Acetone has witnessed increasing usage for manufacturing syrups and tablets, which is expected to further fuel the global market growth. Acetone is used in ophthalmic solutions in minute quantities to sterilize surgical equipment.

In spite of the various advantages and uses, production of acetone across Europe has shown a gradual decline, due to a fall in demand affecting the chemical imports. The price rise has forced manufacturers towards on-demand production in the region. The economic turmoil has largely affected and inflated the prices of petrochemicals, which has negatively impacted the Europe acetone market. Certain European regulations such as the green taxes and nuclear power taxes have also hampered the chemical industry and have inflated the demand for bio-based products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global acetone market on the basis of application, distribution channel, grade, and region:

Acetone Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)



Bisphenol A (BPA)



Solvents



Others

Acetone Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Manufacturer to Distributor



Manufacturer to End User



Acetone Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)



Specialty Grade



Technical Grade

Acetone Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





Belgium





CIS



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Taiwan



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Africa

Find more research reports on Organic Chemicals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Locust Bean Gum Market - Locust bean gum market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years on account increasing demand form end-use industries including foods, paper and textiles, and this trend is expected to continue over the next seven years.

Locust bean gum market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years on account increasing demand form end-use industries including foods, paper and textiles, and this trend is expected to continue over the next seven years. Beeswax Market - The beeswax market is poised for growth on account of demand for cosmetic products over the forecast period (2015-2022).

The beeswax market is poised for growth on account of demand for cosmetic products over the forecast period (2015-2022). Isocyanates Market - The global isocyanates market is expected to witness substantial growth on account of increasing demand from construction and automotive industries.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg