Jianmenguan scenic area: "Jianmenguan make a good start and the Shuyun Chinese New Year", Jianmenguan launches eight wonderful experiences to celebrate the year of the rat!

JIANMENGUAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / The Spring Festival is approaching, and every family is preparing new year's goods and planning the Chinese New Year travel. With the coming of 2020 rat year, Jianmenguan scenic area will be themed with " Jianmenguan make a good start and the Shuyun Chinese New Year " , and will bring you a new spring adventure through 8 wonderful intangible cultural heritage folk custom and traditional culture programs.

Shuyun New Year and enjoy the new trend

01 Jianmen Dancing Lion

Everyone must be familiar with the traditional lion dance, In the Spring Festival, Jianmen Wenxi Lion Dance as an intangible cultural heritage of Jiange County, the original ecological singing and horse racing, lion rolling and traditional folk customs will make you addicted~

Performance time: first day to sixth day of a lunar month, Lantern Festival

02 Non-legacy Bailong paper puppet

"Bailong paper puppet" or "jianmen paper puppet", on the basis of thousands of years of history of the inheritance of puppet art, with the combination of puppet and folk paper mounting technology, set sculpture, painting, drama performance, singing and dancing performance in one, For you to deduce Jianmen characteristics of local customs.

Performance time: first day to sixth day of a lunar month, Lantern Festival

03 Han and Tang dances in the style of Shu

The graceful woman, dressed in antique clothing, or wide sleeve or broad sleeve, slender finger, soft and graceful, Let you feel the tenderness across the millennium like water.

Performance time: first day to sixth day of a lunar month, Lantern Festival

04 New Spring welcome door god performance

When the traditional Jiang Wei patrols the pass meets the door god welcoming ceremony, a shu style performance will be held on the first day of the new year, which will make you feel different sparks of new spring culture.

Performance time: first day of the new year

05 Sichuan opera face

Sichuan opera face to see too much, Will Yuchi Gong, Qin Qiong, and other door gods gather in Jianmen, For you to perform a unique face changing, it sounds very good.

Performance time: first day to sixth day of a lunar month, Lantern Festival

New Year romance only you

01 Jianmen Lighting show

A scene that greets the bright night scene of the New Year, and a bright night light will be lit in the middle of this year, bringing a shocking experience for everyone.

02 Shuyun Chinese lantern

For the New Year, unique Chinese lantern are essential. When the colorful Chinese lantern are perfectly integrated with the scenic area, the ancient Shu lingering charm lights will be lit, which will definitely give you a shocking visual feast.

03 archaic rhyme and shu style spots

would you like to in the afternoon bamboo pavilion, brew a pot of tea, drink a cup of light wine, On the pavilion , play a tune and enjoy your free time.

would you like to meet a gentle woman with a good smile between the round door and the long corridor.

Jianmen archaic rhyme and shu style spots, give you a different experience of the New Year.

04"Soul of shu road" New Year art exhibition

During the Spring Festival activities, the scenic area is filled with a strong sense of peace, Jianmenguan Overseas Chinese Town joins hands with Qi Gong Academy and Jiange County Artists Association to launch the "Soul of Shu Road" New Year art exhibition. Use art and culture to express wishes to the motherland for the new year when the new year comes.

Exhibition time: January 13-April 31, 2020

Whether you want to experience the strong traditional folk culture or want to feel the interesting activities of the new era, "Jianmenguan make a good start and the Shuyun Chinese New Year" --The second annual door gods custom culture festival of Jianmenguan will be presented to you one by one, the overseas Chinese town of Jianmenguan invites you to bring your family and friends to celebrate the Spring Festival in Jianmenguan.

Of course, in addition to the Jianmenguan scenic area, the 26th Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival of overseas Chinese city will present a grand lighting event in the first phase of the China Lantern World in the eastern new town of Zigong in the form of themed performances, Welcome the year of the rat.

OCT · the 26th Zigong international dinosaur Lantern Festival, which officially lights up on January 17, 2020 and ends in the middle of March. At the Zigong Lantern Festival, Zigong lantern is no longer just an installation opus, but a stage for you and hundreds of actors in different theme areas, under their leadership, you can dream back to the Shangyuan festival of the Tang Dynasty, enjoy the Silk Road, play the leading role of fairy tales, and even experience the shock of the Jurassic era at close range……Enter the world built with lanterns and interpret the most beautiful story between you and lanterns.

At the time of the Chinese New Year arrival, OCT West Group launched the 2020 Chinese New Year Fun Tour Festival , and let "Chinese New Year Fun in Overseas Chinese Town ", together with several cities, celebrate the Chinese New Year of the rat.

Contact:

Jianmenguan scenic area

Cathy Sun+1 (321) 800-3487?

info@globalnewsonline.info

SOURCE: Jianmenguan scenic area

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573588/Jianmenguan-make-a-good-start-and-the-Shuyun-Chinese-New-Year-Jianmenguan-launches-eight-wonderful-experiences-to-celebrate-the-year-of-the-rat