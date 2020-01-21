The automotive dyno market is expected to grow by USD 172 million during 2019-2023 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005192/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive dyno market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The automotive industry is witnessing favorable conditions across multiple geographies. Vehicle production numbers, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, stood at around 101.04 million units in 2018, and this is expected to reach approximately 117.02 million units by 2023. In terms of production and consumption, APAC is the fastest-growing vehicle market. The region has the highest number of car buyers, making it the dominant automotive industry market. APAC is expected to grow at a higher rate in terms of vehicle production numbers including both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Therefore, the increase in vehicle production across geographies will drive the global automotive dyno market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30122

As per Technavio, the cold and hot engine tests done to analyze complete engine performance will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Dyno Market: Cold and Hot Engine Tests Done to Analyze Complete Engine Performance

Cold and hot engine tests being performed to analyze complete engine performance is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive dyno market. Complete powertrain final tests for engines, axles, and transmission are being developed to ascertain the performance of a powertrain. Hot and cold engine tests are conducted to analyze the performance of an engine in various circumstances. The test benches (dynamometers) used for powertrain testing are being developed constantly to accommodate certain component level tests such as engine tests. This is expected to drive the automotive dyno market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems and development of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer in emerging economies will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive dyno market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Dyno Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive dyno market by end-user (chassis dyno and engine dyno), and geographic segmentation (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The APAC region led the automotive dyno market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rise in the urban population, and the substantial growth of the automotive industry in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005192/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/