Network of Physicians Named in Business Worldwide Magazine's 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTransData (NTD) has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, for its pioneering work in the field of healthcare and big data.

The top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those making the Top 20 have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets. NTD impressed the judging panel with its groundbreaking work in patient data management.

NTD is a network of trailblazing physicians who have pioneered the digitalisation of personalised healthcare. The group formed in 2003, when a small group of neurologists and psychiatrists came together to share ideas and best practice. A few years later, the twelve physicians extended their network to a wider group of medical experts, forming an organisation called NeuroTransData (NTD).

The first official meeting included over 100 doctors, steadily growing to the 180 doctors and 650 nurses and assistants who form the network today. Between them they treat over 600,000 patients in the neurological and psychiatric fields, making the network a leading authority in its area.

A core focus of the organisation is to provide patients with a high standard of individualised health care through the use of digitalisation and personalisation. The group champions the use of modern technology and treatment methods, pioneering a new database which provides comprehensive data on a range of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

The impressive digital platform, DESTINY - is a database-assisted therapy decision support system including various IT components, actively involving both patients and physicians.

Prof Dr Stefan Braune, neurologist at Neurozentrum Prien, explained "The platform is unique in that it offers physicians and patients an integrated system that promotes networking and communication between both parties as partners, with the patient actively involved in the treatment process. In turn, this can lead to substantial cost reductions - fewer hospital admissions, physician visits and days of incapacity for work and lower medical costs. I can see my patient information at first glance, and so can the patient."

