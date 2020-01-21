CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial publishes its 2020 Corporate Calendar

London, January 21, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2020:

Date Earnings releases February 7 CNH Industrial results for 4th quarter and full year 2019 May 6 CNH Industrial results for 1st quarter 2020 July 30 CNH Industrial results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2020 November 5 CNH Industrial results for 3rd quarter 2020

A conference call for investors and financial analysts is planned on the date of each quarterly earnings announcement. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of CNH Industrial N.V.'s 2019 financial statements is scheduled for April 16, 2020.

The 2020 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com .





