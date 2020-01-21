Anzeige
21.01.2020
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial publishes its 2020 Corporate Calendar

London, January 21, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2020:

DateEarnings releases
February 7CNH Industrial results for 4th quarter and full year 2019
May 6CNH Industrial results for 1st quarter 2020
July 30CNH Industrial results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2020
November 5CNH Industrial results for 3rd quarter 2020

A conference call for investors and financial analysts is planned on the date of each quarterly earnings announcement. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of CNH Industrial N.V.'s 2019 financial statements is scheduled for April 16, 2020.

The 2020 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20200121_PR_CNH_Industrial_Corporate_Calendar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5f9075b1-42f2-42c8-a02d-ad38d35dbed0)
