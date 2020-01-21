PV systems have helped farmers in the Philippines become less dependent on rain. Projects in Camarines Sur have shown pumping water with solar is not only cheap but can also raise rice yield.The government of the Philippines has installed solar-powered irrigation systems in the province of Camarines Sur to help rain-dependent farmers become able to plant rice in three cropping seasons. The solar system in Barangay Malawag - the Aguik-ican Malawag Solar-Powered Irrigation System (SPIS) - cost PHP6 million ($118,000) and can pump an average 1,000m3 in 6-8 hours. Powered by 60 solar panels, the irrigation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...