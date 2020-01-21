

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to release UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent in three months to November.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the yen, it recovered from its early lows against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3009 against the greenback, 143.04 against the yen, 1.2601 against the franc and 0.8521 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX