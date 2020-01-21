

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth estimate for 2020 and China reported fourth death following the outbreak of a new coronavirus.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 81 points, or 1.06 percent, at 7,570 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Monday.



Luxury goods makers were among the worst hit, with Burberry tumbling 3.6 percent amid the increased threat of infection as hundreds of millions travel for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Chinese-speaking world's busiest travel season.



Mining giant BHP declined 1.8 percent after releasing its December quarter production report.



BP Plc shed 0.7 percent. The oil and gas major announced that Brian Gilvary, chief financial officer, has decided to retire from the company and step down from the board on 30 June 2020.



IG Group Holdings edged down slightly after reporting a fall in pretax profit for the six months ended 30 November 2019.



Low-cost airline easyJet soared 4.5 percent after it reported a solid rise in first-quarter revenue.



