Evaldas Gulbinas: Bringing Fresh Concepts into the Worlds of Tattooing and Fine Arts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Over the decades, art has taken many different forms, such as sculptures, paintings, tattoos, digital artwork, etc. Regardless of medium, artists love to communicate with the audience and convey a message to them through their artwork. To create unique pieces, artists often combine ideas from different types of artworks, thus creating a fusion of work that is only possible by artists who are experts in various art forms.

Evaldas Gulbinas is one such artist trying to bring fresh ideas into the world of fine arts and tattooing.

Originally from Kedainiai City in Lithuania, Evaldas Gulbinas started loving the world of arts since his early teenage years. After attending two art schools in his home country, Evaldas then moved to London to nurture his artistic skills. Upon reaching London, he joined the West Thames College and completed Foundation Diploma in Art and Design and later attended the University of Westminster to complete his BA Honors in Fine Arts and Mixed Media.

Exploring Art as a Tattooist

Evaldas is now renowned as a talented tattooist and fine artist. His work has been exhibited at the Intrusion Exhibition, Brick Lane Gallery, and Espacio Gallery. He has also worked in several tattoo studios across London and currently works in central London based tattoo studio. His work has also been published in popular magazines such as the Creates Magazine, Total Tattoo, and Skin Deep Tattoo.

Tattoo designs by Evaldas have quite a fan following, and that has to do mainly with his designs. His tattoos feature thin lines and shades that provide a beautiful and delicate view of the design, which is something his fans and the tattoo-loving crowd of London prefer. In his drawings, Evaldas tries to explore new possibilities of styling by experimenting with different combinations and shades of black and grey colors. Even though his tattoo designs are small in size, they contain a lot of detail in them, which his clients and fan appreciate a lot.

Bringing Freshness into Fine Arts

Just like his tattoos, Evaldas also tries to incorporate unique elements into his artworks to make them distinct yet appealing. For starters, his artwork designs are minimalistic yet contemporary and feature a design that is mostly geometrical and feels like they are cut-off from 3D objects in real-life.

Apart from the shape, the colors he uses are another attraction of his work. Evaldas utilizes bright block colors, which makes his work look lively and vibrant. He gained the inspiration for his color scheme from the city of London, which itself is quite colorful, dynamic, and energetic.

Just like we mentioned at the beginning, the dream of every artist is to communicate a message through their artwork. Evaldas is also motivated by the same principle and describes his artworks as "bodywork with a great aesthetic view".

Evaldas Gulbinas Isn't Done Yet

Despite his immense success and reputation as a tattooist and fine artist, Evaldas has no intention to restrict to just these two art forms. He wishes to keep on learning skills and create art pieces in the form of paintings, sculptures, multimedia, mixed media, and installations. His ultimate desire is to uniquely express his thoughts and skills through the art forms he creates and make a living.

