

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 15.0 in January from 10.7 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1092 against the greenback, 121.96 against the yen, 1.0739 against the franc and 0.8506 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX