Highly experienced pharmaceutical and biotech professional joins Avacta's Board

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Fry as Non-Executive Director with effect from 3 February 2020.

Paul has extensive financial experience across a number of industries including biotech, pharmaceutical and telecommunications. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Vectura Group plc, an industry leading inhaled drug delivery specialist listed on the FTSE Main Market.

Prior to his current position, he was Chief Financial Officer of Immunocore Limited, a leading biotech company focused on the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic drugs based on proprietary T-cell receptor technology. Paul has also served as Director of Global Finance Operations at Vodafone plc and spent more than 25 years at GlaxoSmithKline ("GSK"), where he held a number of senior roles including Head of Global Finance Services and Chief Financial Officer for GSK's Italian pharmaceutical business.

Paul will be appointed Chair of the Audit Committee.

Dr Eliot Forster, Chairman of Avacta Group, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Paul to the Board of Avacta. Paul has significant financial and commercial experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector and his appointment reflects our commitment to attracting the best talent to the Company. We look forward to working with him as Avacta develops into a clinical stage biotechnology company."

Paul Fry, Non-Executive Director of Avacta Group, commented: "I am excited by the opportunity to work with Avacta in their mission to develop novel cancer immunotherapies and to commercialise the Affimer technology in other markets. I look forward to helping support the evolution of the Company and realising value for both patients and shareholders."

Regulatory disclosure The following information is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Paul Andrew Fry, 53, holds nil ordinary shares in the Company. Mr. Fry's current and previous directorships are as follows:

Current Directorships/Partnerships:

Vectura Group plc

Directorships/Partnerships held in last 5 years:

None

Save for the disclosures above, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

For a high-resolution image please contact katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005505/en/

Contacts:

Zyme Communications (Trade and Regional Media)

Katie Odgaard

Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947

katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com