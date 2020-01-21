Pet Grooming Product Market Size Worth $14.5 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet grooming products market size is expected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing pet adoption and growing awareness about their hygiene are some of the factors driving the demand for pet grooming product.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global pet grooming products market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025, thereby reaching a value of USD 14.5 billion by 2025

North America is estimated to be the largest market accounting for a share of more than 50% by 2025, driven majorly by the high adoption rates of companion animals among households

The shampoo and conditioner segment accounted for the highest revenue share of about 52% in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period

Offline distribution accounted for a major share of more than 70% in 2018, whereas online distribution is projected to witness fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Pet Grooming Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & Trimming Tools, Comb & Brush), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-grooming-products-market

In addition, availability of wide range of medicated and organic variants in shampoo, conditioner, and ear butter have drawn greater consumer attention towards grooming products. Dogs and cats are the most common companion animals and they contribute significantly to the demand for various grooming products.

Due to thick furry coating and outdoor movements and activities, companion animals are susceptible to various diseases and infections triggered by fleas and ticks. Hence companies are introducing specific brushes and shampoos to get rid of these. For instance, SynergyLabs offers veterinary formulated medicated shampoos to relieve companion animals from bacterial infections.

Increasing adoption of pets by domestic households have opened up potential opportunities for new entrants in the market especially through online platforms. Some of the e-commerce distributors of pet products include Amazon.com; Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.; PetSmart Inc.; PetMed Express, Inc.; TABcom LLC; BarkBox; PetFlow; and Bulk Reef Supply.

Among various grooming products, shampoo and conditioner was estimated to have the highest revenue share of the global market. This scenario is majorly attributed to the increasing use of these products as they are specially customized for pet hair and its hygiene.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period majorly driven by the rising pet adoption in China and India in 2018. The market for companion animal in Japan is attractive with a population of around 20 million cats and dogs.

According to Japan Pet Food Association (JPFA) there are around 9.7 million cats and 11.8 million dogs living with families in Japan and these numbers are growing every year. The average life expectancy of companion cats in Japan is 14.4 years and for dogs, it is 13.9 years. Rising adoption of companion animals by their owners as family members is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Some of the key players operating in the global pet grooming product market include Groomer's Choice; Himalaya Herbal Healthcare; Spectrum Brands, Earthbath; Resco; SynergyLabs; Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.; Coastal Pet Products; Vet's Best; 4-Legger; and World For Pets.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet grooming product market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Pet Grooming Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Shampoo & Conditioner



Shear & Trimming Tools



Comb & Brush



Others

Pet Grooming Product Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Pet Grooming Product Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Argentina



Middle East & Africa

