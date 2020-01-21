RhoVac's Phase IIb BRaVac study with RV001 (a cancer immunotherapy against RhoC) is up and running with patients being recruited in six European centres since November 2019. In total, over 175 prostate cancer patients, who experienced biochemical failure after a curative therapy (surgery or radiation therapy), are expected to be enrolled by the end of Q320. The primary endpoint is time to PSA doubling or clinical progression and key interim results are expected in H221 (the treatment part of the study), with follow up data due in H222. Besides the BRaVac study progress updates, RhoVac released more supportive immunological data from the completed Phase I/II trial, and, unexpectedly, an unrelated group of researchers published a detailed review of RhoC as a target. Our valuation stays virtually unchanged at SEK888.6m or SEK46.7/share.

