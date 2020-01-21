Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2020

PR Newswire
21.01.2020 | 12:15
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue703.96p
INCLUDING current year revenue722.77p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue694.62p
INCLUDING current year revenue713.43p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue616.09p
INCLUDING current year revenue618.24p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue380.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue387.18p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue373.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue380.94p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue340.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue345.81p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue2034.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue2047.70p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1994.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue2008.40p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue336.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue340.45p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue222.08p
INCLUDING current year revenue222.09p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue191.55p
INCLUDING current year revenue192.49p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue104.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.40p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 20-January-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue149.62p
INCLUDING current year revenue149.62p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
