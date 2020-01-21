Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 380.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 387.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 380.94p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---