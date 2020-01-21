The non-store and online menswear market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rise in Internet penetration and the increase in awareness among consumers about online shopping have led vendors across the world to make their products available online. Vendors rely on various third-party platforms and proprietary websites through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Walmart. Consumers can choose from a wide range of brands and purchase apparel, shoes, and other menswear products without visiting brick-and-mortar stores. Online retail stores increase the visibility of menswear products offered by vendors and provide descriptions and reviews about the products. These stores eliminate the need for high investment in physical stores for the sale of different categories of menswear.

As per Technavio, decreasing brand loyalty will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Non-Store and Online Menswear Market: Decreasing Brand Loyalty

The rise in online retailing globally has led several vendors to offer a wide range of menswear products, such as apparel, shoes, belts, and other accessories. Moreover, the advent of online retailing is encouraging brand-conscious people to explore products of different brands, designers, or even private labels on online platforms. Having a multiplicity of options, consumers are shifting their preferences to new good-quality products from various brands that offer value for money, rather than restricting themselves to one brand. Thus, decreasing brand loyalty will have a positive impact on the growth of the non-store and online menswear market during the forecast period.

"Increasing customization and emphasis on inorganic growth will have a significant impact on the growth of the non-store and online menswear market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Non-Store and Online Menswear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the non-store and online menswear market by product (apparel, and accessories, and others) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its lead and register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as improvements in internet penetration and infrastructure and an increase in digital spend in the region.

