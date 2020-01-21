Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3464 ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.01.2020 | 12:39
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Summary as at 31 December 2019

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

21 January 2020

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire