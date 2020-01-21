Anzeige
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S INCENTIVE PLANS

The Company announces that outstanding share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) have vested and, where relevant, became exercisable on 16 January 2020. Awards have vested as a result of the Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement as announced on 16 January 2020 pursuant to which the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Company by Jewel BidCo Limited at a price of 345p per share will be implemented. Accordingly, the executive directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (Shares) as shown. Such Shares will be transferred to Jewel BidCo Limited pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement in the same manner as applies to Shares held by all other Company shareholders. Following such transfers, the executive directors and other PDMRs will have no remaining interests in Shares.

The table below shows the number of shares in respect of which awards vested under each incentive plan, which were either issued directly to the recipients, or transferred into the recipients' names by the Trustee of the Charles Taylor Employees' Share Ownership Plan, in each case in the same manner as other participants in the incentive plans:

Executive Director:DABP - number of shares vesting:(i)LTIP - number of shares vesting:(ii)Sharesave - number of shares vesting:(iii)
David Marock90,130141,5711,365
Damian Ely26,81658,2831,365
Mark Keogh15,23060,922N/A
PDMR:DABP - number of shares vesting:LTIP - number of shares vesting:Sharesave - number of shares vesting:
Suzanne Deery49,01711,7051,365
Jeremy Grose147,84313,7701,365
Alistair HardieN/A9,591N/A
Ivan Keane28,47211,7051,365
Jeffrey More36,13911,705N/A
Jason Sahota65,35531,920N/A
Richard Wood69,81411,7051,167
Richard Yerbury81,84228,673N/A

Notes

  1. In accordance with the rules of the DABP, and as more fully described in the circular sent to Company shareholders in connection with the Scheme of Arrangement, DABP awards vested in full.
  2. The LTIP awards have vested as follows:
    1. LTIP 2017 Grant: the vesting of awards was subject to performance conditions and time prorating which resulted in the awards vesting at 46% of the maximum allocation.
    2. LTIP 2018 Grant: the vesting of awards was subject to performance conditions and time prorating which resulted in the awards vesting at 29% of the maximum allocation.
    3. LTIP 2019 Grant: the vesting of awards was subject to performance conditions and time prorating which resulted in the awards vesting at 25% of the maximum allocation.
  1. The Sharesave is an all employee plan. Participants have exercised options using accumulated savings at discounted option prices between £2.05 and £2.17 per Share in connection with the Scheme of Arrangement, making a gain on the difference between the option price and the 345p offer price.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDavid Marock
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Executive Officer - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p90,130 (DABP)
345p141,571 (LTIP)
345p1,365 (Sharesave)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


233,066

£804,077.70
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDamian Ely
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p26,816 (DABP)
345p58,283 (LTIP)
345p1,365 (Sharesave)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


86,464

£298,300.80

e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Keogh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p15,230 (DABP)
345p60,922 (LTIP)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


76,152
£262,724.40


345p
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSuzanne Deery
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Human Resources - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p49,017 (DABP)
345p11,705 (LTIP)
345p1,365 (Sharesave)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


62,087
£214,200.15


345p
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeremy Grose
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Management Services - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p147,843 (DABP)
345p13,770 (LTIP)
345p1,365 (Sharesave)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


162,978
£562,274.10


345p
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlistair Hardie
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, CEGA - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p9,591 (LTIP)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


9,591
£33,088.95


345p
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIvan Keane
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transaction





Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement


c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p28,472 (DABP)
345p11,705 (LTIP)
345p1,365 (Sharesave)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


41,542
£143,319.90


345p
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeffrey More
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transaction





Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p36,139 (DABP)
345p11,705 (LTIP)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


47,844
£165,061.80


e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJason Sahota
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p65,355 (DABP)
345p31,920 (LTIP)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


97,275
£335,598.75


345p
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Wood
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Americas - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p69,814 (DABP)
345p11,705 (LTIP)
345p1,167 (Sharesave)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


82,686
£285,266.70


345p
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Yerbury
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Development and Operations Director - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
345p81,842 (DABP)
345p28,673 (LTIP)

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume


110,515
£381,276.75


345p
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

21 January 2020

