CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S INCENTIVE PLANS

The Company announces that outstanding share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) have vested and, where relevant, became exercisable on 16 January 2020. Awards have vested as a result of the Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement as announced on 16 January 2020 pursuant to which the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Company by Jewel BidCo Limited at a price of 345p per share will be implemented. Accordingly, the executive directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (Shares) as shown. Such Shares will be transferred to Jewel BidCo Limited pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement in the same manner as applies to Shares held by all other Company shareholders. Following such transfers, the executive directors and other PDMRs will have no remaining interests in Shares.

The table below shows the number of shares in respect of which awards vested under each incentive plan, which were either issued directly to the recipients, or transferred into the recipients' names by the Trustee of the Charles Taylor Employees' Share Ownership Plan, in each case in the same manner as other participants in the incentive plans:

Executive Director: DABP - number of shares vesting:(i) LTIP - number of shares vesting:(ii) Sharesave - number of shares vesting:(iii) David Marock 90,130 141,571 1,365 Damian Ely 26,816 58,283 1,365 Mark Keogh 15,230 60,922 N/A PDMR: DABP - number of shares vesting: LTIP - number of shares vesting: Sharesave - number of shares vesting: Suzanne Deery 49,017 11,705 1,365 Jeremy Grose 147,843 13,770 1,365 Alistair Hardie N/A 9,591 N/A Ivan Keane 28,472 11,705 1,365 Jeffrey More 36,139 11,705 N/A Jason Sahota 65,355 31,920 N/A Richard Wood 69,814 11,705 1,167 Richard Yerbury 81,842 28,673 N/A

Notes

In accordance with the rules of the DABP, and as more fully described in the circular sent to Company shareholders in connection with the Scheme of Arrangement, DABP awards vested in full. The LTIP awards have vested as follows: LTIP 2017 Grant: the vesting of awards was subject to performance conditions and time prorating which resulted in the awards vesting at 46% of the maximum allocation. LTIP 2018 Grant: the vesting of awards was subject to performance conditions and time prorating which resulted in the awards vesting at 29% of the maximum allocation. LTIP 2019 Grant: the vesting of awards was subject to performance conditions and time prorating which resulted in the awards vesting at 25% of the maximum allocation.

The Sharesave is an all employee plan. Participants have exercised options using accumulated savings at discounted option prices between £2.05 and £2.17 per Share in connection with the Scheme of Arrangement, making a gain on the difference between the option price and the 345p offer price.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Marock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 90,130 (DABP) 345p 141,571 (LTIP) 345p 1,365 (Sharesave)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





233,066



£804,077.70 e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Damian Ely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 26,816 (DABP) 345p 58,283 (LTIP) 345p 1,365 (Sharesave)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





86,464



£298,300.80



e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Keogh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 15,230 (DABP) 345p 60,922 (LTIP)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





76,152

£262,724.40





345p e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Deery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Human Resources - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 49,017 (DABP) 345p 11,705 (LTIP) 345p 1,365 (Sharesave)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





62,087

£214,200.15





345p e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeremy Grose 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Management Services - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 147,843 (DABP) 345p 13,770 (LTIP) 345p 1,365 (Sharesave)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





162,978

£562,274.10





345p e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alistair Hardie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, CEGA - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 9,591 (LTIP)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





9,591

£33,088.95





345p e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ivan Keane 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction











Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement





c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 28,472 (DABP) 345p 11,705 (LTIP) 345p 1,365 (Sharesave)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





41,542

£143,319.90





345p e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeffrey More 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction











Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 36,139 (DABP) 345p 11,705 (LTIP)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





47,844

£165,061.80





e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Sahota 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 65,355 (DABP) 345p 31,920 (LTIP)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





97,275

£335,598.75





345p e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Americas - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP), the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) and the Charles Taylor Sharesave Scheme (Sharesave) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 69,814 (DABP) 345p 11,705 (LTIP) 345p 1,167 (Sharesave)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





82,686

£285,266.70





345p e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Yerbury 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Development and Operations Director - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plans (LTIP) as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 345p 81,842 (DABP) 345p 28,673 (LTIP)

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





110,515

£381,276.75





345p e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

21 January 2020