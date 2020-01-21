

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $267 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $308 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $267 Mln. vs. $308 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.85 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMERICA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de