

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Halliburton Company (HAL):



-Earnings: -$1.65 billion in Q4 vs. $0.66 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.88 in Q4 vs. $0.76 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $285 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.29 per share -Revenue: $5.19 billion in Q4 vs. $5.94 billion in the same period last year.



