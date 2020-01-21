MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Signs Distribution Agreement with Marijuana Company of America for Hemp You Can Feel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid science forward company developing unique infusion technologies and cannabinoid delivery systems, today announces the signing of a distribution contract with Marijuana Company of America (OCTQB:MCOA) for MCTC's Hemp You Can Feel™ beverage product line. The patent-pending Hemp You Can Feel™ beverage line is a 95% organic, ultra-clean label line of hemp extract and CBD powdered drink mixes, including soft drinks and non-alcoholic cocktail mixers.

"We are pleased to be providing our products for the HempSMART line from Marijuana Company of America. We share the same beliefs relative to product labeling and we both are proud of this drink line, which is based on 95% organic ingredients and hemp extract infusions containing only natural ingredients. While we are starting out with powdered soft drink mixes, we plan to expand to the other drink offerings that we plan to introduce soon," commented Arman Tabatabai, CEO of MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC utilizes a unique, two-stage, patent-pending hemp extract infusion process for its Hemp You Can Feel™ technologies. While most hemp extract and CBD infusions utilize chemicals and surfactants to force the hemp extracts to coexist in the formulation, Hemp You Can Feel™ is 100% natural and based on simple ingredients created by nature.

Hemp You Can Feel™ Technology is the basis not only for the Company's soft drink lines and its alcohol-free cocktail mixers, but it is also utilized in MCTC's newly announced clean label coffee pods. MCTC has now entered production for Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee, which are ultra-premium single-serving coffee pods in a 100% compostable format, including the pod, lid and all packaging.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We see numerous applications for Hemp You Can Feel across a wide range of food and beverage applications. This launch with Marijuana Company of America will be our first, and we are excited to be working with such an innovator in the hemp extract arena on this project."

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: MCTC Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573644/MCTC-Signs-Distribution-Agreement-with-Marijuana-Company-of-America-for-Hemp-You-Can-FeelTM