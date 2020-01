Mobile Money Market Worth $12.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Mobile Money Market by Transaction mode (Point of Sale, Mobile Apps, QR codes, Internet Payments, SMS, STK/USSD Payments, Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Banking), Nature of Payment, Application, Type of Payments, Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Mobile Money Market to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2019 to USD 12.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.7% during the forecast period.

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the Mobile Money Market include the rise in the number of mobile subscribers, government initiatives to promote cashless economies, and growth of businesses with digital payment-based business models.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Money Market"

103 - Tables

30 - Figures

151 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=577

By transaction mode, mobile apps segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

By transaction mode, the mobile apps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several applications offer payment services, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Some of these applications provide mobile wallet services too. Mobile applications considered under this segment include digital/mobile wallets and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment apps. With the proliferation of strong internet coverage in developed and some developing countries, the adoption of mobile money application has increased significantly.

Mobile-based payment app interfaces are designed to facilitate easy payment using mobile phones. It is a software intended mainly for smartphones and tablet computers. All the functions of mobile money, such as sending, receiving, and withdrawing money along with other such options can easily be accessed through these apps.

By type of payment, the proximity payments segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

By type of payment, the proximity payments segment to grow a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These payments are carried out using mobile phones and Point of Sales (POS) device. Currently, several companies offer applications that enable proximity payments. It is referred to as in-store payments in case of retail store or in-location payments with regards to payment through a merchant's POS terminal. Proximity payments are specifically enabled for short distances and work when both the payer and payee are present in the same location.

The proximity payment type is strikingly different from remote payment as it involves the presence of payment card details from one's own bank account and does not require any tie-up with a payment processor to facilitate transactions. Increasing adoption of mobile payment technologies by brick and mortar-based businesses further drives the demand for proximity payments.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=577

Middle East and Africa to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The MEA market is termed as a transforming market; it is expected to have the largest market size in 2018 with Africa showing the highest adoption of mobile money services and mobile subscriptions in the region are growing rapidly. According to the World Bank data, there were 122 mobile subscriptions for every 100 individuals in Saudi Arabia, 211 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and 127 in Israel, in 2017.

The growth of the Mobile Money Market in the MEA is further driven by increased investments in payment technologies made by governments of countries, such as Qatar, South Africa, and the UAE. This region has a presence of creditable Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), banks, and payment processing agents, which encourage the use of mobile money services.

For instance, in February 2019, MTN and Ericsson signed a 5-year contract extension for the distribution of new products and the provision of mobile money services in 13 countries across the MEA region. Ericsson aims to deploy the Ericsson Wallet Platform in new markets to serve MTN's customers.

Key and emerging market players in Mobile Money Market include Vodafone (UK), Google (US), Orange (France), FIS (US), Paypal (US), Mastercard (US), Fiserve (US), Airtel (India), Gemalto (Netherlands), Alipay (China), MTN (South Africa), PAYTM (India) Samsung (South Korea), VISA (US), Tencent (China), Global Payments (US), Square (US), Amazon (US), Apple (US), Western Union Holdings (US), Comviva (India), and T- Mobile (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the Mobile Money Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets @Mobility and Telecom Market ResearchReports & Consulting

Related reports:

Mobile Marketing Market by Component (Platform and Services), Channel, Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Retail and Ecommerce, Travel and Logistics, Automotive, and Telecom and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-marketing-market-246836146.html

Payment as a Service Market by Component (Platform and Services), Service (Professional (Integration & Deployment and Support & Maintenance) and Managed Services), Vertical (Retail and Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/payment-as-a-service-market-184731594.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-money-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mobile-money.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg